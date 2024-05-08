Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Healthcare Facility interview

    BELGIUM

    05.10.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Col. Chuck Douglas, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and Brussels Healthcare Facilities commander, and and Dr. Didier DeCamp, a Belgian medical doctor, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux on SHAPE, Belgium, May 10, 2024. The radio segment discusses some of the healthcare options available in the local area outside of SHAPE. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

