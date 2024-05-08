Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/09/2024

Spring precipitation in the Missouri River Basin brought some much-needed moisture. April runoff was 2.1 MAF, 71% of average, for the basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The annual runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City is 19.2 MAF, 75% of average, and 1.7 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. Drought conditions in the upper Basin are likely to persist. System storage is 49.9 MAF, 6.2 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.