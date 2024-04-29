Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #28: Advanced manufacturing: Using 3D printing, new materials and optimized designs to produce large-scale components

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #28: Advanced manufacturing: Using 3D printing, new materials and optimized designs to produce large-scale components

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Dr. Robert Moser and Dr. Zack McClelland from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL) talk about ERDC's advanced manufacturing capabilities during a May 1, 2024 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Moser is a Senior Scientific Technical Manager for Materials, Manufacturing and Structures, and McClelland is a research mechanical engineer. They talk about the existing state of aging infrastructure and the role additive manufacturing can play to meet this challenge (3:49), how ERDC became involved in 3D printing and how that capability has evolved (7:09), ERDC’s focus areas for advanced manufacturing R&D (11:36), and the project to manufacture the largest U.S. civil works infrastructure component produced by a 3D printer (18:40). They also discuss how ERDC is working to overcome some of the challenges of 3D-printing large infrastructure components (25:27), how ERDC’s high-performance computing capability boosts this effort (28:49), how it has benefitted from military research (39:02) and what the future holds (49:11). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 18:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80214
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110275261.mp3
    Length: 00:52:43
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2024
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #28: Advanced manufacturing: Using 3D printing, new materials and optimized designs to produce large-scale components, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    infrastructure
    civil works
    Soo Locks
    3D printing
    additive manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT