Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #28: Advanced manufacturing: Using 3D printing, new materials and optimized designs to produce large-scale components

Dr. Robert Moser and Dr. Zack McClelland from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL) talk about ERDC's advanced manufacturing capabilities during a May 1, 2024 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Moser is a Senior Scientific Technical Manager for Materials, Manufacturing and Structures, and McClelland is a research mechanical engineer. They talk about the existing state of aging infrastructure and the role additive manufacturing can play to meet this challenge (3:49), how ERDC became involved in 3D printing and how that capability has evolved (7:09), ERDC’s focus areas for advanced manufacturing R&D (11:36), and the project to manufacture the largest U.S. civil works infrastructure component produced by a 3D printer (18:40). They also discuss how ERDC is working to overcome some of the challenges of 3D-printing large infrastructure components (25:27), how ERDC’s high-performance computing capability boosts this effort (28:49), how it has benefitted from military research (39:02) and what the future holds (49:11). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.
|05.01.2024
|05.02.2024 18:14
|Newscasts
|80214
|2405/DOD_110275261.mp3
|00:52:43
|U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
|2024
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|3
|0
|0
