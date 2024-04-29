Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 16 - IStorytelling

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 16 - IStorytelling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Our guest is New York Times bestselling author Jim Butcher. Mr. Butcher is the writer and creator of the Dresden Files, the Codex Alera, and the Cinder Spires book series. His immensely popular works have been printed and shared all over the world, and The Dresden Files books have been adapted into a tv show on the SyFy network and a tabletop role-playing game. Mr. Butcher is a master of the art of storytelling, and he joins us today to talk about short-form and long-form storytelling, and the keys to creating and maintaining a devoted audience.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2024 05:54
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 80190
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110270757.mp3
    Length: 00:43:04
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 16 - IStorytelling, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    DINFOS
    Defense Information School
    Narratives
    Narratology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT