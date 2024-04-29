The DINFOS Way - Ep. 16 - IStorytelling

Our guest is New York Times bestselling author Jim Butcher. Mr. Butcher is the writer and creator of the Dresden Files, the Codex Alera, and the Cinder Spires book series. His immensely popular works have been printed and shared all over the world, and The Dresden Files books have been adapted into a tv show on the SyFy network and a tabletop role-playing game. Mr. Butcher is a master of the art of storytelling, and he joins us today to talk about short-form and long-form storytelling, and the keys to creating and maintaining a devoted audience.
Date: 04.30.2024
|04.30.2024 05:54
|Interviews
|80190
|2404/DOD_110270757.mp3
|00:43:04
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|1
|0
|0
