    CLSC Dialogues – Ep 2 – GEN Charles A. Flynn and COL Rich Butler – The Role and Impact of INDOPACOM in the Pacific

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    In this episode of CLSC Dialogues: Landpower in the Indo-Pacific, General Charles A. Flynn, commander of US Army Pacific and Colonel Rich Butler, director of the China Landpower Studies Center, discuss the role and impact of the US Army in the Indo-Pacific.

    Keywords: China, Indo-Pacific, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Operation Pathways, Joint interior lines

    Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449058/-1/-1/0/CLSC--2-FLYNN-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 12:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80099
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110258494.mp3
    Length: 00:24:24
    Artist GEN Charles A. Flynn and COL Rich Butler
    Album CLSC Dialogues
    Track # 2
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 2 – GEN Charles A. Flynn and COL Rich Butler – The Role and Impact of INDOPACOM in the Pacific, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    China
    Indo-Pacific
    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center
    Operation Pathways
    Joint interior lines

