CLSC Dialogues – Ep 2 – GEN Charles A. Flynn and COL Rich Butler – The Role and Impact of INDOPACOM in the Pacific

In this episode of CLSC Dialogues: Landpower in the Indo-Pacific, General Charles A. Flynn, commander of US Army Pacific and Colonel Rich Butler, director of the China Landpower Studies Center, discuss the role and impact of the US Army in the Indo-Pacific.



Keywords: China, Indo-Pacific, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Operation Pathways, Joint interior lines



Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449058/-1/-1/0/CLSC--2-FLYNN-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT.PDF