In this episode of CLSC Dialogues: Landpower in the Indo-Pacific, General Charles A. Flynn, commander of US Army Pacific and Colonel Rich Butler, director of the China Landpower Studies Center, discuss the role and impact of the US Army in the Indo-Pacific.
Keywords: China, Indo-Pacific, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Operation Pathways, Joint interior lines
Download the full transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Apr/24/2003449058/-1/-1/0/CLSC--2-FLYNN-PODCAST-TRANSCRIPT.PDF
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2024 12:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80099
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110258494.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:24
|Artist
|GEN Charles A. Flynn and COL Rich Butler
|Album
|CLSC Dialogues
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CLSC Dialogues – Ep 2 – GEN Charles A. Flynn and COL Rich Butler – The Role and Impact of INDOPACOM in the Pacific, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT