    Raven Conversations: Episode 108 Wellness, Arts, and the Military, with MSgt Sa Faumuina and Bryan Bales

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, MSgt Sa Faumuina, First Sergeant for the 194th Medical Group and Bryan Bales, Program Manager for the Wellness, Arts, and the Military Program talk about their program. Tune in to see what arts programming grants, training, funding, and outreach are available for you.


    ➡For more information on the Wellness, Arts, and the Military Program, please visit https://www.arts.wa.gov/wam/

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80094
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110257946.mp3
    Length: 00:18:21
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

