Raven Conversations: Episode 108 Wellness, Arts, and the Military, with MSgt Sa Faumuina and Bryan Bales

In this episode of Raven Conversations, MSgt Sa Faumuina, First Sergeant for the 194th Medical Group and Bryan Bales, Program Manager for the Wellness, Arts, and the Military Program talk about their program. Tune in to see what arts programming grants, training, funding, and outreach are available for you.





➡For more information on the Wellness, Arts, and the Military Program, please visit https://www.arts.wa.gov/wam/