In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the Washington Army National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars. Tune in as BG Sellars shares his vision for the Washington Army National Guard and his thoughts on the keys to success as a servicemember.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79994
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110244866.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:13
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 107 Washington Army National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
