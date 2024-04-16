Raven Conversations: Episode 107 Washington Army National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79994" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the Washington Army National Guard Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars. Tune in as BG Sellars shares his vision for the Washington Army National Guard and his thoughts on the keys to success as a servicemember.