In this episode of Raven Conversations, the Joint Services Support (JSS) team joins us to talk about the various programs and services the JSS provides for all Washington Guardsmen, reserve, veterans and family members.
➡Learn more about the Joint Services Support here: https://mil.wa.gov/family-programs
➡Contact the Joint Services Support: https://mil.wa.gov/contacts
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79920
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110233420.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 106 Joint Services Support, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
