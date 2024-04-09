Raven Conversations: Episode 106 Joint Services Support

In this episode of Raven Conversations, the Joint Services Support (JSS) team joins us to talk about the various programs and services the JSS provides for all Washington Guardsmen, reserve, veterans and family members.



➡Learn more about the Joint Services Support here: https://mil.wa.gov/family-programs



➡Contact the Joint Services Support: https://mil.wa.gov/contacts