    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 4/10/2024

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The latest 2024 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa shows slight improvement. The 2024 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 17.5 million acre-feet (MAF), 68% of average. March runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.8 MAF, 59% of average. Even with the lower than average runoff forecast the hydrologic conditions are sufficient to conduct a flow test from Fort Peck Dam” said Remus. “The flow test is a requirement of the 2018 Biological Opinion and is meant to determine if there is a Fort Peck Dam water management scenario that could benefit the Pallid Sturgeon.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 4/10/2024, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Peck
    Missouri River
    Public Meetings

