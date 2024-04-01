Raven Conversations: Episode 105 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Raven Rendezvous

In this episode of Raven Conversations, COL Matthew James, 81st SBCT Commander and CSM Kelly Wickel, 81st SBCT Command Sergeant Major talk about the upcoming Raven Rendezvous. Tune in to find out who's invited, what to expect and why it is important to come together during military events like this.