Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategically Speaking - Alumni Scholar group projects on NATO the way ahead

    Strategically Speaking - Alumni Scholar group projects on NATO the way ahead

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.04.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Edward French 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    A group of Alumni Scholars from GCMC present their findings of what the way ahead looks like for NATO.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79839
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110223451.mp3
    Length: 00:19:32
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategically Speaking - Alumni Scholar group projects on NATO the way ahead, by SFC Edward French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT