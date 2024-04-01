The Trident Room Podcast - 53 – Dr. Joe Hooper and Ana Eckhart - Epanding the Reach of NPS

In this episode, Dr. Joe Hooper and Ana Eckhart discuss expanding the reach of NPS, hosted by Karl Flynn. This episode was recorded on October 20th, 2023.



Dr. Joe Hooper was the Vice Provost, Academic Affairs at NPS, overseeing the educational portion of the school’s mission. His emphasis in this role was an overhaul of resident curricula and an expansion of non-traditional education opportunities, including the creation of the NPS Extended Campus and new offerings at fleet concentration. He is currently back in his role as a

Professor in the Physics department, where he has served since 2011. He earned his PhD in Physics at Tulane University in 2006 and spent 5 years as a physicist at the Navy warfare centers. He specializes in explosives and weapons effects, with a particular interest in fragmentation and incendiary weapons.



Ana Eckhart was the NPS Director of Assessment and acting Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs. Ana completed her MS in Instructional Science and Technology at CSUMB in 2018. She joined NPS in 2019, providing instructional design and technology training to faculty in the Defense Management Department and teaching in the Manpower Systems Analysis curricula. She currently works as an instructional designer at a large software development firm.



