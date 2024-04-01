Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Trident Room Podcast - 53 – Dr. Joe Hooper and Ana Eckhart - Epanding the Reach of NPS

    The Trident Room Podcast - 53 – Dr. Joe Hooper and Ana Eckhart - Epanding the Reach of NPS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In this episode, Dr. Joe Hooper and Ana Eckhart discuss expanding the reach of NPS, hosted by Karl Flynn. This episode was recorded on October 20th, 2023.

    Dr. Joe Hooper was the Vice Provost, Academic Affairs at NPS, overseeing the educational portion of the school’s mission. His emphasis in this role was an overhaul of resident curricula and an expansion of non-traditional education opportunities, including the creation of the NPS Extended Campus and new offerings at fleet concentration. He is currently back in his role as a
    Professor in the Physics department, where he has served since 2011. He earned his PhD in Physics at Tulane University in 2006 and spent 5 years as a physicist at the Navy warfare centers. He specializes in explosives and weapons effects, with a particular interest in fragmentation and incendiary weapons.

    Ana Eckhart was the NPS Director of Assessment and acting Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs. Ana completed her MS in Instructional Science and Technology at CSUMB in 2018. She joined NPS in 2019, providing instructional design and technology training to faculty in the Defense Management Department and teaching in the Manpower Systems Analysis curricula. She currently works as an instructional designer at a large software development firm.

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. http://www.npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at
    TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast.

    Thank you!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 13:43
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 79733
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110213560.mp3
    Length: 00:36:09
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Composer Ashley Hollingsworth
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - 53 – Dr. Joe Hooper and Ana Eckhart - Epanding the Reach of NPS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    NPS
    officers
    US Military
    Naval Postgraduate School
    joint force
    Coast Guard
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    US Army
    Army
    military education
    academics
    Tulane University
    artificial intelligence
    USMC. United States Marine Corps
    machine learning
    Ana Eckhart
    Dr. Joe Hooper
    Academic Affairs
    Physics Department
    NPS Extended Campus
    Manpower Systems Analysis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT