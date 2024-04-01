Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy MWR Volleyball Season 2024

    JAPAN

    03.27.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    Radio spot created March 27, 2024, advertising U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Okinawa hosting a volleyball season for Sailor's and Soldiers at Okinawa, Japan April 8, 2024. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 03:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2024
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy MWR Volleyball Season 2024, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volleyball
    Army MWR
    Navy MWR

