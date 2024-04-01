Radio spot created March 27, 2024, advertising U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Okinawa hosting a volleyball season for Sailor's and Soldiers at Okinawa, Japan April 8, 2024. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 03:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79703
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110211006.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy MWR Volleyball Season 2024, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
