In the most recent episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, host Jack Rous interviews Colonel Dave Butler, the Strategic Advisor for Communications and Outreach for the Chief of Staff of the Army. Colonel Butler, a seasoned communicator and public affairs officer, discusses crucial topics such as communications strategy, information warfare, and the evolving role of public affairs officers. Tune in for valuable insights and best practices for effective communication in the military.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 18:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|79699
|Filename:
|2404/DOD_110210516.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:49
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 15 - Information Warfare, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT