    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 15 - Information Warfare

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    In the most recent episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, host Jack Rous interviews Colonel Dave Butler, the Strategic Advisor for Communications and Outreach for the Chief of Staff of the Army. Colonel Butler, a seasoned communicator and public affairs officer, discusses crucial topics such as communications strategy, information warfare, and the evolving role of public affairs officers. Tune in for valuable insights and best practices for effective communication in the military.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 18:31
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:48:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 15 - Information Warfare, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

