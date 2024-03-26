The DINFOS Way - Ep. 15 - Information Warfare

In the most recent episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, host Jack Rous interviews Colonel Dave Butler, the Strategic Advisor for Communications and Outreach for the Chief of Staff of the Army. Colonel Butler, a seasoned communicator and public affairs officer, discusses crucial topics such as communications strategy, information warfare, and the evolving role of public affairs officers. Tune in for valuable insights and best practices for effective communication in the military.