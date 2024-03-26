Alabama Guard Radio - A Lasting Impact

Sgt. Willie Jackson was an exemplary Soldier, someone who was looked up to and counted on until an accident changed the course of his life. With the help of his good friend, Lt. Col Joe Spangler, Jackson is trying to find new purpose in his changed world. In the second half we hear from some experts on how to help others stay resilient despite their circumstances.