    Alabama Guard Radio - A Lasting Impact

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Sgt. Willie Jackson was an exemplary Soldier, someone who was looked up to and counted on until an accident changed the course of his life. With the help of his good friend, Lt. Col Joe Spangler, Jackson is trying to find new purpose in his changed world. In the second half we hear from some experts on how to help others stay resilient despite their circumstances.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 14:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79696
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110210156.mp3
    Length: 00:37:13
    Artist Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn & Sgt. Megan Terry
    Album Alabama NAtional Guard
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guard Radio - A Lasting Impact, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Alabama National Guard
    National Guard
    AGR
    GuarditAl
    Alabama Guard Radio

