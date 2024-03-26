Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benelux Radio News: Sweden joins NATO

    BELGIUM

    03.12.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Senior Airman Aaron Edwards

    AFN Benelux

    In an American Forces Network Benelux radio update, Sweden's accession into NATO and a technology petting zoo are discussed March 12, 2024, during a broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Christina Carter and Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 03:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benelux Radio News: Sweden joins NATO, by SrA Christina Carter and SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Benelux
    AFN Radio News
    Sweden accession

