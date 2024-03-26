Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BELGIUM

    04.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith 

    AFN Benelux

    The U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention program will be hosting their annual SAFER Challenge April 4, 2024, on Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, as part of an awareness campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith)

