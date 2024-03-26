SAFER Challenge

The U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention program will be hosting their annual SAFER Challenge April 4, 2024, on Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, as part of an awareness campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith)