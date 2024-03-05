Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/7/2024

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/7/2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    A warm February led to increased snowmelt and runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. February runoff was 1.8 million acre-feet, 161% of average with above average runoff in every reach except Sioux City, which was near average. However, the updated 2024 calendar year runoff forecast for the basin continues to be below average.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79343
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110168709.mp3
    Length: 00:37:53
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken - Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 3/7/2024, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Drought
    Climate
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Ice Jam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT