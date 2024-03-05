Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perigee Podcast feat CMSSF Bentivegna - Episode 31 Polaris Awards

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 31 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.08.2024 04:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79323
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110167056.mp3
    Length: 00:46:26
    Artist CMSSF Bentivegna
    Album Perigee Podcast feat CMSSF Bentivegna
    Track # 31
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Space Force
    CMSSF
    Perigee
    Bentivenia

