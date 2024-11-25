Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 34 The Space Force Personnel Management Act

Episode 34 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. The Space Force Personnel Management Act allows the Space Force to design an alternative single military personnel management system that integrates active component Guardians and AFR Airmen serving in space-focused career fields into a unified service, offering both full- and part-time work roles.