    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 34 The Space Force Personnel Management Act

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 34 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. The Space Force Personnel Management Act allows the Space Force to design an alternative single military personnel management system that integrates active component Guardians and AFR Airmen serving in space-focused career fields into a unified service, offering both full- and part-time work roles.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83718
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110710716.mp3
    Length: 01:03:06
    Album Perigee Podcast feat CMSSF Bentivegna
    Year 2024
    Genre podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 34 The Space Force Personnel Management Act, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bentivegna
    CMSSF
    Perigee
    Chief Master Sergenat of the Space Force

