    Lt. Col. Bowen Radio Spot

    NANYUKI, KENYA

    03.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Megan Bowen discusses Women’s History Month and multinational partners interactions at Justified Accord (JA24) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Training Centre, Nanyuki, Kenya, February 29, 2024. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 07:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79260
    Filename: 2403/DOD_110160018.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Year 2024
    Genre N/A
    Location: NANYUKI, KE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Col. Bowen Radio Spot, by SSgt Krystal England and SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Army Reserves
    Womens History Month
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

