American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the upcoming St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt on March 1, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 03:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79205
|Filename:
|2403/DOD_110152683.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT