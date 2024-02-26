In this episode of Raven Conversations, Jason Kriess, the original creator of the Raven Conversation podcast says farewell as he leaves the State Public Affairs office after more than 15 years.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 19:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79159
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110149688.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:30
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 100 Farewell to Jason, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT