Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategically Speaking - NATO at 75

    Strategically Speaking - NATO at 75

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GARMISCH, BW, GERMANY

    01.23.2024

    Audio by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    A conversation with Lt. Gen. Piotr A. Blazeusz, First Deputy Chief of the Polish Armed Forces

    The purpose is to facilitate meaningful conversations on current and historical security challenges, providing listeners with valuable perspectives that contribute to the broader discourse on global security and inspire a new generation of security practitioners and informed citizens.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79147
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110148215.mp3
    Length: 00:45:39
    Year 2024
    Location: GARMISCH, BW, DE
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategically Speaking - NATO at 75, by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    POLAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT