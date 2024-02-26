Strategically Speaking - NATO at 75

A conversation with Lt. Gen. Piotr A. Blazeusz, First Deputy Chief of the Polish Armed Forces



The purpose is to facilitate meaningful conversations on current and historical security challenges, providing listeners with valuable perspectives that contribute to the broader discourse on global security and inspire a new generation of security practitioners and informed citizens.