Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Talks - 552 Air Control Wing Commander Talks people, the importance of the E-3

    Tinker Talks - 552 Air Control Wing Commander Talks people, the importance of the E-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kenneth Voigt, Commander of the 552nd Air Control Wing (ACW), joins us on the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast.
    Voigt assumed command of the 552 ACW in June 2023 and is no stranger to the wing, as 23 years ago he came to the 552 ACW as a 2nd Lieutenant air weapons officer and more recently served as the commander of the 552nd Air Control Group.
    In this podcast, hosted by Mark Hybers, Voigt discusses the significance of the 552 ACW to the overall Department of Defense mission, the E-3’s replacement and why in the day in age of technology, that people are still at the heart of the mission.
    The mission of the 552nd Air Control Wing, also known as America’s Wing, is to train, develop, and employ combat-ready Airmen and weapons systems to deliver decisive Command of the Air supporting America's national security priorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 17:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79130
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110144900.mp3
    Length: 00:29:27
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - 552 Air Control Wing Commander Talks people, the importance of the E-3, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Warfighter
    Air Battle Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT