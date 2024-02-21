Volunteer youth coaches are needed for spring sports in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The spring sports provided are soccer baseball and softball. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dominique Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 02:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|79114
|Filename:
|2402/DOD_110141317.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Coaches for Youth Sports, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT