    Volunteer Coaches for Youth Sports

    GERMANY

    02.23.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Volunteer youth coaches are needed for spring sports in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The spring sports provided are soccer baseball and softball. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dominique Ingram)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 02:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79114
    Filename: 2402/DOD_110141317.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Coaches for Youth Sports, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Soccer
    Softball
    Coaching

