    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: F-16 Pilot Awarded Kolligian Trophy

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.09.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Maj. Brady J. Augustin being awarded the Kolligian Trophy on Feb. 9, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 05:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:49
    Year 2024
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Radio
    AFN
    Incirlik

