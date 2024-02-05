Palmetto Guardian - Episode 164

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, about key priorities and the mission of the South Carolina National Guard for the year 2024. We chat about top priorities and mission, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible readiness and dedication of the Guard's personnel. Get ready to discover the latest in modernization efforts and how technology is playing a crucial role in shaping the future. We'll break down the four lines of efforts that make the Guard the powerhouse it is. Don't miss out on this friendly and informative discussion about the people, mission, modernization, and tech changes in the South Carolina National Guard! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.