    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 13 - Building Successful COMREL Programs

    02.05.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and show host Jack Rous sits down with the Chief of Community Relations at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Ms. Susan LeRoy. She’s a former DINFOS instructor and student, and she joins us to talk about what makes for a good COMREL program, how to build a successful and meaningful relationship between the community and the command, and some quality tips and tricks for future community relations specialists.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 15:13
    Category: Interviews
