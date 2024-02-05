The DINFOS Way - Ep. 13 - Building Successful COMREL Programs

On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and show host Jack Rous sits down with the Chief of Community Relations at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Ms. Susan LeRoy. She’s a former DINFOS instructor and student, and she joins us to talk about what makes for a good COMREL program, how to build a successful and meaningful relationship between the community and the command, and some quality tips and tricks for future community relations specialists.