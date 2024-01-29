Palmetto Guardian - Episode 163

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78706" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with CH (Maj.) John Denny, South Carolina National Guard support chaplain and Ruth Ellis, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health specialist about the transformative world of the COMPASS program! We delve into a proven process designed to assist individuals navigating grief, trauma, crisis, or acute stress resulting from significant life events. Led by chaplains, integrated with behavioral health strategies, and driven by peer support, COMPASS encompasses three impactful categories: individual support through one-on-one sessions, group processing detailed on the COMPASS: Support page, and Weekend Immersion (formerly known as Post Deployment Seminar or PDS). Uncover how True North enhances organizational resilience, fostering team trust, spiritual readiness, communication skills, and personal relationships. Together, these evidence-based practices create a comprehensive approach, offering our most valuable resource—our people—the opportunity to flourish even in challenging times. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.