    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 163

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with CH (Maj.) John Denny, South Carolina National Guard support chaplain and Ruth Ellis, South Carolina National Guard behavioral health specialist about the transformative world of the COMPASS program! We delve into a proven process designed to assist individuals navigating grief, trauma, crisis, or acute stress resulting from significant life events. Led by chaplains, integrated with behavioral health strategies, and driven by peer support, COMPASS encompasses three impactful categories: individual support through one-on-one sessions, group processing detailed on the COMPASS: Support page, and Weekend Immersion (formerly known as Post Deployment Seminar or PDS). Uncover how True North enhances organizational resilience, fostering team trust, spiritual readiness, communication skills, and personal relationships. Together, these evidence-based practices create a comprehensive approach, offering our most valuable resource—our people—the opportunity to flourish even in challenging times. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:27
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 163, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    mental health awareness
    Compass Program
    building resilience
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    true north triumphs

