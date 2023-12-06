Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PM Powerplay Scoped Show December 6, 2023

    PM Powerplay Scoped Show December 6, 2023

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr., a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Pacific, hosts a live radio show at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, December 6, 2023. The theme for the radio broadcast hour was "Wacky News Wednesday." (U.S. Marine Corps Audio by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 02:28
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78389
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110086415.mp3
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PM Powerplay Scoped Show December 6, 2023, by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    DJ
    AFN The Eagle
    PM Powerplay

