Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, Jan. 18, 2024

    Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, Jan. 18, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHT, BELGIUM

    01.18.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jette Carr 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2024. This radio series provides community members with a forum with leadership to ask their questions and learn more about SHAPE BSG initiatives. (U.S. Air Force audio by Master Sgt. Jette Carr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 07:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78364
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110084871.mp3
    Length: 00:19:50
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: WHT, BE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, Jan. 18, 2024, by MSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Base Support Group
    SHAPE BSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT