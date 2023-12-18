Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Go (KMC Spot)

    AFN Go (KMC Spot)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Go is available for free to smartphone users at the Google Play or Apple app store. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 10:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78103
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110064971.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Go (KMC Spot) , by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Go,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT