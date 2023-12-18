Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Laying the Foundation

    12.28.2023

    Audio by Tyler Prince  

    Airman Magazine   

    Laying the foundation for the Air Force’s future begins with the most fundamental aspects of military service: recruitment and training.

    For the force of the future to succeed, it’s essential to evolve the way we recruit and train Airmen.

    In this issue of Airman Magazine, we went to Air Force recruiting service and basic military training to see how these organizations are modernizing the recruiting and training pipelines

    We asked how the Air Force is setting up future Airmen for success.

