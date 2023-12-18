Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Laying the Foundation

Laying the foundation for the Air Force’s future begins with the most fundamental aspects of military service: recruitment and training.



For the force of the future to succeed, it’s essential to evolve the way we recruit and train Airmen.



In this issue of Airman Magazine, we went to Air Force recruiting service and basic military training to see how these organizations are modernizing the recruiting and training pipelines



We asked how the Air Force is setting up future Airmen for success.