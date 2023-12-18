In this issue of Airman Magazine, we spoke to experts from Air Force Recruiting Service and Basic Military Training to understand how these organizations are evolving to set future Airmen up for success.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 07:41
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78089
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110063102.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Editor's Note -Laying the Foundation, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Basic training
Training
Recruiting
Health and wellness
Air Education and Training Command
Enlisted Accessions Recruiter
LEAVE A COMMENT