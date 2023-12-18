DINFOS Live: Episode 31 - Livestreaming

On episode 31 of DINFOS Live, which aired Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. EST, we discussed all things livestreaming with the Defense Media Activity's Live Branch Operations Chief Honey Shewbert and Studio/Equipment Shop Manager Patrick Doran. Our guests discussed how livestreaming can help meet commander's intent, how DMA does it, and the fundamentals of setting up a viable live streaming operation for units large and small.