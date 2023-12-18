Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS Live: Episode 31 - Livestreaming

    DINFOS Live: Episode 31 - Livestreaming

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On episode 31 of DINFOS Live, which aired Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. EST, we discussed all things livestreaming with the Defense Media Activity's Live Branch Operations Chief Honey Shewbert and Studio/Equipment Shop Manager Patrick Doran. Our guests discussed how livestreaming can help meet commander's intent, how DMA does it, and the fundamentals of setting up a viable live streaming operation for units large and small.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:28
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 78050
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110059467.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live: Episode 31 - Livestreaming, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dinfos, live, livestreaming, defense media activity, live streaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT