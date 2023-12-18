Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Brig. Gen. Brian R. Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, joins Mark Hybers, 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs, for the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast.
    The Tinker Talks Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre installation.
    Moore began his career in the United States Air Force in the mid-90s. He has held positions at the wing, major command, air staff and joint staff levels, to include squadron, group, and wing command, and the vice commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command.
    In this podcast, Moore discusses his priorities, the future of the OC-ALC and what is behind 24 by 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 17:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78040
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110058583.mp3
    Length: 00:41:51
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
