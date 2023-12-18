Tinker Talks Podcast: Brig. Gen. Brian R. Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78040" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, joins Mark Hybers, 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs, for the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast.

The Tinker Talks Podcast is a podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre installation.

Moore began his career in the United States Air Force in the mid-90s. He has held positions at the wing, major command, air staff and joint staff levels, to include squadron, group, and wing command, and the vice commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center, Air Force Materiel Command.

In this podcast, Moore discusses his priorities, the future of the OC-ALC and what is behind 24 by 2024.