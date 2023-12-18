Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 161

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Spc Turner Horton, Spc Ana-Grace Catoe, Sgt. Tim Andrews and Staff Sgt Chelsea Weaver from the Public Affairs Office. Join us as we take a fun stroll down memory lane! We chat about all the crazy adventures, big wins, and maybe a few oops moments of the past year. Then, get ready to peek into our crystal ball as we dream big about what's coming next! It's like a cozy chat with friends—looking back, sharing stories, and getting all hyped up for what's around the corner. So, grab your popcorn, cozy up, and let's chat about the past year and the awesome stuff waiting for us in the future! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78036
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110057841.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US
    TAGS

    year in review
    new year goals
    military podcast
    palmetto guardian podcast
    south carolina national guard

