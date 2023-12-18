Palmetto Guardian - Episode 161

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Spc Turner Horton, Spc Ana-Grace Catoe, Sgt. Tim Andrews and Staff Sgt Chelsea Weaver from the Public Affairs Office. Join us as we take a fun stroll down memory lane! We chat about all the crazy adventures, big wins, and maybe a few oops moments of the past year. Then, get ready to peek into our crystal ball as we dream big about what's coming next! It's like a cozy chat with friends—looking back, sharing stories, and getting all hyped up for what's around the corner. So, grab your popcorn, cozy up, and let's chat about the past year and the awesome stuff waiting for us in the future! The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

