U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2023. This is the third iteration of his monthly radio segment: Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, and he spoke on a variety of topics to include holiday events, the base feedback system, and traffic. (U.S. Air Force audio by Master Sgt. Jette Carr)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77924
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048828.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:17
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED POWERS EUROPE, BE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, by MSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
