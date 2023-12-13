Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Col. Abby Ruscetta and Chief Jeffery Sipos, 72nd ABW Leadership

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Abby Ruscetta, the 72nd Air Base Wing Commander, and CMSgt. Jeffery Sipos, the Command Chief of the 72nd Air Base Wing, are guests on the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast.

    The Tinker Talks Podcast, hosted by Mark Hybers, is a podcast dedicated to the latest events and happenings on one of the largest Air Force bases, “Tinker Talks” features various perspectives from the 5,600-acre installation.

    Ruscetta is no stranger to Oklahoma, being assigned to Tinker Air Force Base since July 2018 at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex before becoming Commander of the 72nd Air Base Wing in July 2023.

    Together, Ruscetta and Sipos discuss their background, priorities and everything Tinker Air Force Base in the latest edition of the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77902
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110046646.mp3
    Length: 00:32:41
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Tinker Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Tinker Talks

