Raven Conversations: Episode 98 US Cyber Command with Maj. Gen. Charles Jeffries

In this episode of Raven Conversations, Maj. Gen. Charles Jeffries discusses his experiences in the National Guard and the United States Cyber Command. He also talks about how the National Guard provided him with valuable skillsets that bridged into his civilian career at Microsoft.



Original music by Meta Essence