    Raven Conversations: Episode 98 US Cyber Command with Maj. Gen. Charles Jeffries

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Maj. Gen. Charles Jeffries discusses his experiences in the National Guard and the United States Cyber Command. He also talks about how the National Guard provided him with valuable skillsets that bridged into his civilian career at Microsoft.

    Original music by Meta Essence

    podcast
    cyber command
    national guard
    washington national guard

