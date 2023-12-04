BOSS Program (KMC Spot)

The Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers program, also known as BOSS, focuses on quality of life, community service, and recreation and leisure for the single servicemember. The program allows servicemembers to be an active voice in their communities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)
