    NATO Hour: Finland's National Day

    BELGIUM

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Benelux

    Maj. Tuomo Noronen, Finland National Military Representative staff officer for training and exercises, and U.S. Army Maj. Nate Tucker, the deputy U.S. National Military Representative for SHAPE, discussed Finland's National Day during NATO Hour at American Forces Network-Benelux on Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2023. NATO Hour is a radio segment that highlights the history, culture and traditions of ally nations, and this iteration was guided by Senior Airman Josiah Brown, the AFN-Benelux morning show host. (U.S. Air Force audio by American Forces Network Benelux)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 05:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77735
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110030341.mp3
    Length: 00:18:16
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: BE
    TAGS

    NATO
    Finland
    NATO Hour

