NATO Hour: Finland's National Day

Maj. Tuomo Noronen, Finland National Military Representative staff officer for training and exercises, and U.S. Army Maj. Nate Tucker, the deputy U.S. National Military Representative for SHAPE, discussed Finland's National Day during NATO Hour at American Forces Network-Benelux on Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Dec. 6, 2023. NATO Hour is a radio segment that highlights the history, culture and traditions of ally nations, and this iteration was guided by Senior Airman Josiah Brown, the AFN-Benelux morning show host. (U.S. Air Force audio by American Forces Network Benelux)