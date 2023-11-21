Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - The Multiple Facets of USACE Military Programs with Dr. Christine Altendorf

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dr. Christine Altendorf is the Director of Military Programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. An Oklahoman who earned undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral engineering degrees from Oklahoma State University, Altenforf is a recipient of the OSU engineering program’s prestigious Lohman Medal.
    Altendorf visited the Tulsa District, USACE resident offices on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 27 to tour ongoing and recently completed projects.
    Whether it’s providing housing for military recruiters, remediating Formerly Used Defense Sites, or interagency engineering projects for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other agencies, the USACE Military Programs mission is robust and active in its support of federal and international activities around the world.
    During her visit, Altendorf sat down with the Corpstruction Podcast to talk about Military Programs, engaging the USACE workforce and attracting talent to the Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 17:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77690
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110022508.mp3
    Length: 00:34:14
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Dr. Christine Altendorf
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Military Government
