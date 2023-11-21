Corpstruction - The Multiple Facets of USACE Military Programs with Dr. Christine Altendorf

Dr. Christine Altendorf is the Director of Military Programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. An Oklahoman who earned undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral engineering degrees from Oklahoma State University, Altenforf is a recipient of the OSU engineering program’s prestigious Lohman Medal.
Altendorf visited the Tulsa District, USACE resident offices on Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 27 to tour ongoing and recently completed projects.
Whether it’s providing housing for military recruiters, remediating Formerly Used Defense Sites, or interagency engineering projects for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other agencies, the USACE Military Programs mission is robust and active in its support of federal and international activities around the world.
During her visit, Altendorf sat down with the Corpstruction Podcast to talk about Military Programs, engaging the USACE workforce and attracting talent to the Corps of Engineers.
11.27.2023
12.01.2023
Podcast
|77690
Length: 00:34:14
|00:34:14
|Brannen Parrish and Dr. Christine Altendorf
|2023
|Podcast Military Government
|TULSA, OK, US
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
