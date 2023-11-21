Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 11 - Mobile Training Teams

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 11 - Mobile Training Teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, DINFOS Instructor Jack Rous sits down with faculty members Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan and Melissa Weatherspoon to talk about the school’s mobile training teams (MTTs). Since March 2020, DINFOS MTTs have trained more than 1,200 students during 54 training events in public affairs, visual information and broadcast maintenance fundamentals for all military services, intergovernmental agencies, and our international partners. On this episode, we’ll learn more about who they are, what they do, and how they operate.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77677
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110021107.mp3
    Length: 00:46:40
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 11 - Mobile Training Teams, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    mobile training
    public affairs
    mobile training teams
    visual information
    the DINFOS way

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT