The DINFOS Way - Ep. 11 - Mobile Training Teams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77677" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, DINFOS Instructor Jack Rous sits down with faculty members Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan and Melissa Weatherspoon to talk about the school’s mobile training teams (MTTs). Since March 2020, DINFOS MTTs have trained more than 1,200 students during 54 training events in public affairs, visual information and broadcast maintenance fundamentals for all military services, intergovernmental agencies, and our international partners. On this episode, we’ll learn more about who they are, what they do, and how they operate.