In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, DINFOS Instructor Jack Rous sits down with faculty members Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan and Melissa Weatherspoon to talk about the school’s mobile training teams (MTTs). Since March 2020, DINFOS MTTs have trained more than 1,200 students during 54 training events in public affairs, visual information and broadcast maintenance fundamentals for all military services, intergovernmental agencies, and our international partners. On this episode, we’ll learn more about who they are, what they do, and how they operate.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77677
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110021107.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:40
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FT. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 11 - Mobile Training Teams, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT