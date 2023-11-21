Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Working Magic with Metal in the Memphis District

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Joey Cabay is the metalworker leaderman at the Ensley Engineer Yard of the Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He spoke to the Corpstruction Podcast about his team performs and why dredging and infrastructure maintenance efforts help keep the navigation industry afloat.

    In 2019, more than 500 million tons of freight, worth $134.1 billion annually flowed through the marine highways of the United States, saving between $7 billion and $9 billion on transportation costs.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77657
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110019397.mp3
    Length: 00:39:15
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast Government Military
    Location: TULSA, OK, US
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US
    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Memphis
    Corpstruction
    MarineCommerce

