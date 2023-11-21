Corpstruction - Working Magic with Metal in the Memphis District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77657" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Joey Cabay is the metalworker leaderman at the Ensley Engineer Yard of the Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He spoke to the Corpstruction Podcast about his team performs and why dredging and infrastructure maintenance efforts help keep the navigation industry afloat.



In 2019, more than 500 million tons of freight, worth $134.1 billion annually flowed through the marine highways of the United States, saving between $7 billion and $9 billion on transportation costs.