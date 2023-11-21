Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 97 Permission To Start Dreaming

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Peter Chang and Joseph Siemandel

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Leslie Mayne and Jessica Kastrup from the Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation talk about how the foundation was started, the mission of the organization and how their event, Race for a Soldier, has connected them with the Washington National Guard Community.

    For more information on Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation, please visit PTSDfoundation.org

    Original music by Meta Essence

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:42
    Genre Podcast
    TAGS

    podcast
    foundation
    conversation
    national guard
    washington national guard
    permission to start dreaming

