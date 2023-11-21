Raven Conversations: Episode 97 Permission To Start Dreaming

In this episode of Raven Conversations, Leslie Mayne and Jessica Kastrup from the Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation talk about how the foundation was started, the mission of the organization and how their event, Race for a Soldier, has connected them with the Washington National Guard Community.



For more information on Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation, please visit PTSDfoundation.org



Original music by Meta Essence