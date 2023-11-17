Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-24 – Ryan J. Bridley and Kevin W. Matthews – The Impact of Antarctic Treaty Challenges on the US Military

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The Antarctic Treaty of 1961 largely prevented conflicts on the continent, but growing pressure on the treaty system could affect the global community and the United States. This article utilizes historical documents and press reports to examine these challenges, which include ice deterioration, unreported and unregulated fishing, resource extraction preparation, and hostilities between treaty members. Given that these challenges involve China and Russia, it is in the United States’ interest to understand them and the potential request for US military intervention to maintain global security and treaty interests.
    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/12/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: Antarctica, Antarctic Treaty, sea levels, unreported and unregulated fishing, global power competition

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.20.2023 07:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77464
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110002490.mp3
    Length: 00:11:40
    Artist Ryan J. Bridley and Kevin W. Matthews
    Album Parameters Decisive Point podcast
    Track # 24
    Year 2023
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-24 – Ryan J. Bridley and Kevin W. Matthews – The Impact of Antarctic Treaty Challenges on the US Military, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Antarctica
    global power competition
    Antarctic Treaty
    sea levels
    unreported and unregulated fishing

