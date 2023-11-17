Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-24 – Ryan J. Bridley and Kevin W. Matthews – The Impact of Antarctic Treaty Challenges on the US Military

The Antarctic Treaty of 1961 largely prevented conflicts on the continent, but growing pressure on the treaty system could affect the global community and the United States. This article utilizes historical documents and press reports to examine these challenges, which include ice deterioration, unreported and unregulated fishing, resource extraction preparation, and hostilities between treaty members. Given that these challenges involve China and Russia, it is in the United States’ interest to understand them and the potential request for US military intervention to maintain global security and treaty interests.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/12/
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.
Keywords: Antarctica, Antarctic Treaty, sea levels, unreported and unregulated fishing, global power competition
