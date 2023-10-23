Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 4-22 – Luke P. Bellocchi – The Strategic Importance of Taiwan to the United States and Its Allies: Part Two

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Taiwan has become increasingly important to the United States and its allies as the Russia-Ukraine War has united democracies against authoritarian expansionism and indeed has developed an international democracy-authoritarianism dynamic in global affairs. Part one of this article clearly outlined the geopolitical, economic, and soft-power reasons why Taiwan is strategically important. Part two reviews the development of US and allied policy statements on Taiwan—from the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to the present—and provides policymakers and military strategists with incremental but realistic recommendations for understanding the current dynamic of the region and fashioning responses to deter further authoritarian aggression.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol53/iss3/11/

    Read the TRANSCRIPT here: https://media.defense.gov/2023/Oct/30/2003330634/-1/-1/0/DP-4-22_BELLOCCHI_TRANSCRIPT_STRATEGICIMPORTANCETAIWANPART2.PDF

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: Taiwan, China, Russia, Ukraine, National Security Strategy, Biden

