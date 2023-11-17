Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Child and Youth Services' Winter Sports (KMC Spot)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    11.10.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern Army MWR is providing basketball, wrestling, and cheerleading for the winter sports season. The registration deadline is Nov. 30, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Dominique Ingram)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Basketball
    Cheerleading
    Winter Sports

