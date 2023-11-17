Kaiserslautern Army MWR is providing basketball, wrestling, and cheerleading for the winter sports season. The registration deadline is Nov. 30, 2023. (U.S. Air Force audio by Dominique Ingram)
This work, Child and Youth Services' Winter Sports (KMC Spot), by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
